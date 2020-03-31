Apple blocks downgrades to iOS 13.3.1 following release of iOS 13.4

Apple today has officially stopped signing iOS 13.3.1 following last week’s release of iOS 13.4. This means users can no longer downgrade from iOS 13.4 to iOS 13.3.1. Apple has also stopped signing iOS 12.4.5 and tvOS 13.3.1.

iOS 13.4 was released to the public last week. The update included major changes such as iPad trackpad support, iCloud Drive folder sharing, and more.

Now that Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.3.1, users can’t downgrade to that version via iTunes/Finder. Reverting to older iOS builds is common for those in the jailbreak community and can sometimes also be useful for users who experience significant bugs after updating to the latest version of iOS.

Other than the effects on jailbreak hopefuls, Apple generally wants as many users as possible on the latest version of iOS for security reasons. More often than not, this also ensures that users are getting the most stable experience currently available.

Apple is also currently beta testing iOS 13.4.5. This is an update focused on bug fixes and performance improvements, but it also includes a few other changes and details:

What about iOS 13.4.1? It’s likely that Apple won’t release this update to beta testers, but rather will jump directly to a public release. A bug in iOS 13.3.1 and later prevents VPNs from encrypting traffic, and Apple is likely releasing an urgent fix for that, perhaps as soon as this week.

