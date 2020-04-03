iMazing releases Apple Configurator alternative and a new configuration profile editor

iMazing, the popular tool that consumers use to back up data from their iOS devices that Apple doesn’t support, has released two new tools for Apple IT administrators: iMazing Configurator and iMazing Profile Editor. These new tools will be handy for system administrators to keep around when configuring iOS devices in bulk.

Let’s start with iMazing Configurator. Your first question is, Why would you want to use this over Apple Configurator? Apple Configurator is a useful tool, but it’s quite cumbersome to use in my opinion. iMazing Configurator is like Apple Configurator+. It takes just about everything you can do with Apple Configurator and makes it easier. Here are some examples of things it can do:

Apply blueprints to multiple iOS devices simultaneously.

Add files to blueprints, and choose the app they should go to, including built-in apps.

Override app defaults with the Set Configuration feature. Populate the Library folder of apps.

feature. Populate the Library folder of apps. Handle devices that already have data without erasing them.

erasing them. Manage a local library of apps downloaded from the App Store.

Has pre-configuration and post-configuration automations include a battery health check, a launch app action and more.

Share or save blueprints, thanks to AES-256 encrypted .blueprint format.

Speed-up MDM enrollment with a Zero-touch enrollment mode.

enrollment mode. Backups of the same device are versioned to guard against data loss.

iMazing Configurator is only available to enterprise organizations, and if you are interested, you can request a trial.

iMazing Profile Editor

iMazing has also released a free tool for building Configuration Profiles that are compatible with mobile device management systems, iMazing Configurator, and Apple Configurator. Here are a couple of things you can do:

Create, edit, and save configuration profiles (.mobileconfig) files.

Load and modify profile files from other sources.

Define settings for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS devices.

Define settings for popular third-party macOS apps.

Quickly filter and search for specific settings out of thousands available.

The benefit of this app is that it’s compatible with all the other Apple management tools, but it’s easier to actually create profiles compared to some other tools out there.

iMazing Profile Editor can be downloaded for free on the Mac App Store.

