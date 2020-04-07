Like making use of the Today View on your iPad? Follow along for how to keep widgets on your iPad Home screen all the time.

Along with iPadOS 13 came the option for some new Home screen layouts and one of the new choices is to keep the Today View widgets on your iPad Home screen permanently.

While you can access the widgets without making them show up permanently anytime with a swipe from left to right on your Home screen, that approach means you’ll swipe twice (from right to left) to get to your second screen of apps.

When you turn the Today View widgets on for your Home screen that means you can just swipe once to move between your Home screen and additional app screens. Going further we’ll also look at how to add more widgets, organize them, as well as pin your favorites to the top of the Today View.

iPad: How to keep widgets on your Home screen

Head to Settings Tap Home Screen & Dock on the left side bar Tap the toggle next to Keep Today View on Home Screen

Here’s how these steps look (and we’ll also cover how to add, organize and pin widgets):

If you swipe to the bottom of the widgets shown on your iPad Home screen, you can edit what’s shown and the order:

In addition to adding new widgets and organizing them, you can also pin your favorites to the top.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: