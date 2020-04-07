Apple CEO Tim Cook makes surprise appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ via FaceTime

- Apr. 7th 2020 6:17 pm PT

0

Apple CEO Tim Cook made a surprise appearance on “The Tonight Show” yesterday. Cook joined Jimmy Fallon and Lady Gaga via FaceTime, committing that Apple will make a donation to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The lighthearted video, which aired on last night’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” features Lady Gaga making an impromptu FaceTime call to Tim Cook. The goal of the call was to confirm Apple’s donation to the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“Of course we all appreciate everything Apple’s done already to support COVID-19. As the CEO of Apple, we’re very grateful to you,” Lady Gaga said. “I was just wondering, we spoke last night about a certain number for the donation. It was quite sizable. I just wanted to make sure we’re ok on that.”

“You can confirm me,” Cook responded. “We are so proud to be a part of this.” The official amount of the donation was left unsaid, but Apple said in March that it had donated over $15 million to COVID-19 relief efforts around the world. That number has likely grown substantially since then.

Lady Gaga has spearheaded soliciting donations for the WHO’s COVID-19 Response Fund alongside Global Citizen. It was announced yesterday that Apple will live stream the “One World: Together At Home” virtual benefit concert as well, which is being put on by the WHO and Global Citizen.

The video concludes with Lady Gaga joking that her next single will be called “Tim Cook.” Check out the full clip below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OWC Mac Pro memory

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Tim Cook

Tim Cook

The CEO of Apple

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.