Apple's education team publishes new '30 Creative Activities for Kids' worksheet

Apr. 9th 2020

Apple today has released a new “30 Creative Activities for Kids” worksheet designed specifically for those learning from home due to COVID-19. The worksheet includes 30 creative tasks for kids, ranging from photo walks to creating a comic strip and more.

Apple says:

Explore 30 fun, constructive, and creative activities to do with built-in features of iPad (you can also use an iPhone). Designed for children in grades PK–2, these activities can easily be tailored for the whole family.

In a post on Twitter, Tim Cook said the new programming is designed to keep kids creating during COVID-19 quarantine:

We know parents out there are juggling a lot in this challenging time. Apple’s education team has some fun ways to keep kids everywhere creating.

And for more recommendations, Apple says parents and teachers should check out the “Everyone Can Create Teacher Guide,” which is available on Apple Books.

You can download the new 30 Creative Activities for Kids worksheet here for free. It’s a simple PDF that can be downloaded or printed easily.

