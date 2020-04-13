How to get your stimulus payment using Square’s Cash app and more

The US government has started sending out stimulus payments for financial support during the coronavirus pandemic. While the payments should be arriving automatically for the majority of people, some may need to enter details manually. Follow along for how to get your stimulus payment with everything from Square’s Cash app to a regular bank account.

Due to the pandemic, the US government has earmarked money for individuals as part of the $2 trillion stimulus plan that was approved.

For individuals, you can earn up to $75,000 and still get the full “economic impact payment” and married couples can earn up to $150,000 and still each get the $1,200. That number then drops “$5 for each $100 above the $75,000/$150,000 thresholds.”

Some companies have been sharing information about the stimulus payments, like Square detailing how to get it “faster” with its Cash app. But what’s at the heart of it is making sure the IRS has your bank details. So that could be with a mobile-first bank account like the Cash app but it doesn’t have to be.

How to get your stimulus payment, where to enter details, more

The IRS asks people to not call about the payments and it’s important to watch out for scams around the stimulus payment.

If you filed taxes

If you filed 2018 or 2019 taxes and your bank account and routing numbers are on file with the IRS, you should receive your stimulus payment automatically. Payments have started going out and most people should see the funds arrive in April.

If you filed taxes but the IRS doesn’t have your bank details

If the IRS doesn’t have your bank information on file from 2018 or 2019 taxes, keep an eye on the IRS coronavirus page for when the treasury launches its new tool to receive paper checks. It should be coming “mid-April.”

“In the coming weeks, Treasury plans to develop a web-based portal for individuals to provide their banking information to the IRS online so that individuals can receive payments immediately as opposed to checks in the mail.”

If you didn’t or won’t file taxes

If you aren’t required to file taxes or haven’t over the last two years, you can head to this IRS page to enter your information to receive your stimulus payment, make sure to read all the fine print.

If you haven’t filed taxes yet

If you haven’t filed 2019 taxes yet, you should automatically receive your stimulus payment if you filed 2018 taxes and your bank details are on file with the IRS.

To learn more about the economic impact payment, head to the IRS’ microsite for coronavirus here.

Notably, if you need assistance with your Apple Card payment, you can reach out and ask to skip your April payment without paying interest.

Tracking your stimulus payment

The easiest way to track when your stimulus payment arrives is to check your bank account regularly. Using your bank’s iOS app is a great option if you’re not already using it. Some banks are even including a FAQ section on their apps’ home screens.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: