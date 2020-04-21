How to use Sonos Radio including local stations on iPhone and iPad

- Apr. 21st 2020 2:00 pm PT

Sonos has rolled out a new way to listen to your favorite content and even local stations with its own streaming radio. Follow along for how to get up and running with Sonos Radio on iPhone and iPad.

Sonos Radio has arrived as a free streaming option that offers both ad-supported and ad-free content ranging from stations curated by DJs and artists, local stations, and more.

The new feature is available with the latest Sonos app update and there’s a short set up process to get started…

  1. Open the Sonos app, if prompted make sure to run the latest update
  2. Tap on the Browse tab at the bottom of your screen
  3. Tap Sonos Radio at the top and complete the one-time set up process (hit Add Account at the bottom > agree to the terms and conditions > tap Set up Sonos Radio > tap Done in the top right corner
  4. Now you can pick from featured content at the top, curated Sonos Stations below that, swipe further down to see local radio stations, and more featured content
  5. At the bottom, you can browse all the available radio content by category (e.g. music, news & talk, sports, locations)

Here’s how these steps look on iPhone:

If for some reason the Sonos app didn’t prompt you to update, you can check for updates from the app’s Settings tab then choose System > System Updates > Check for Updates.

Now that you’ve got Sonos Radio set up, explore the different sections to find something you’d like to listen to.

If you choose a local radio station, you’ll see in the album artwork if it’s through Sonos’ partnership with iHeartRadio, TuneIn, or another service.

