Microsoft Outlook for iPhone and iPad adds new ‘Ignore Conversation’ feature

Microsoft is rolling out a new version of its Outlook app for iPhone and iPad that brings it to version 4.36. The update includes a new “Ignore Conversation” feature that will likely prove to be very useful for many users.

The Ignore Conversation feature has been available in the Outlook application on other platforms for a while, but only today is it coming to iPhone and iPad. The feature makes it easier to completely remove an email thread from your inbox — such as for a company-wide email.

Here’s how Microsoft explains the Ignore Conversation feature:

Sick of that company-wide email that everyone is still replying all to? So are we. Stay focused on what’s important by getting it and all future replies out of your inbox and straight into deleted items with our new Ignore Conversation feature.

You can download the latest version of Microsoft Outlook for iPhone and iPad on the App Store now. The feature still appears to be rolling out, so if you don’t see it immediately, be sure to keep checking. What’s your preferred email app for iPhone? Let us know down in the comments!

