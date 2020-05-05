Today’s best deals include the first discounts on Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro, plus various first-party iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases, and Apple Watch Series 3 returns for a notable price drop. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

13-inch MacBook Pro sees first discounts

Yesterday Apple refreshed its 13-inch MacBook lineup and now we’re getting a solid discount from our friends at Expercom. Free shipping is available for all with up to $131 off the regular going rate, however, delivery will be delayed a week or so. For a full breakdown of coverage and a look at new specs, head over to our coverage at 9to5Mac.

Apple’s official iPhone 11 cases on sale

Amazon is discounting a number of official iPhone cases. Deals on iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases start at $30. While we have seen these cases as low as $25 once before, today’s discounts are more in-line with the best we typically see throughout the year.

Apple Watch Series 3 deals return

Today only, Sam’s Club offers Apple Watch Series 3 from $169. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen in 2020. Apple Watch Series 3 features a built-in GPS sensor, swimproof design, and more. It’s great for keeping track of notifications from your iPhone during workouts.

