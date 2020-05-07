Day One journaling app updated with iPadOS 13.4 trackpad support and more

- May. 7th 2020 5:00 pm PT

0

The popular journaling application Day One is one of the latest iPadOS apps to add support for trackpad navigation. The update also adds a new Day View interface, among other bug fixes and performance improvements.

With today’s update, Day One for iPad can now take full advantage of iPadOS 13.4 trackpad navigation features. This includes using two-finger gestures for various actions throughout the app and much more. Today’s update also includes a new Day View, which allows you to view a specific day’s journaling entries by tapping on the date in the calendar or timeline.

Here are the full release notes for the update:

New:

  • Day View: Gain quick access to today’s entries by tapping on date in the calendar or main timeline.
  • Trackpad Support (iPad): Navigate the app with a trackpad, two-finger swipe down to dismiss, and two-finger horizontal swipe to open and close journal drawer.

Updated/Improved:

  • Daily Reminders now include additional information like the number of photos you took and locations you visited during the day
  • Settings pages now provide links to Day One feature documents

Fixed:

  • Fixed video thumbnails from not displaying in the media timeline
  • Fixed activity feed to show photos without location or calendar events
  • Fixed a bug that was causing some text to be cut off in the multi-entry view
  • Various other bug fixes and UI updates to keep your journaling experience golden

Day One is available on the App Store as a free download with in-app purchases to upgrade to the premium version.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OWC Mac Pro memory

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the original version, it's expanded into multiple screen sizes and Pro and non-Pro options.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.