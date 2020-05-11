How to use Apple Maps mobility trends data

Whether you’d like to use the Apple Maps mobility trends data for professional use during the pandemic or are just curious on a personal level how movement in different cities around the world has changed, read on for how to use the Apple Maps mobility trends.

Back in April, Apple made its mobility trends data available powered by Apple Maps. The idea behind the resource is to empower local health authorities to be able to make more informed decisions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

After initially launching for limited cities around the world, Apple greatly expanded the mobility trends data earlier this month to cover all US states and more cities and regions around the world.

Apple is updating the data daily that reflects driving directions use in Apple Maps and you can access it on any device via the web.

How to use Apple Maps mobility trends data

  1. Head to Apple’s website for the Apple Maps mobility trends
  2. You’ll see some general data for the US, UK, Italy, and Germany on the landing page
  3. Use the search bar to look up a specific country, state, or city
  4. If needed, toward the bottom of the website you can download the complete data set, look for the blue button

Apple also highlights its commitment to privacy at the bottom of the mobility trends website:

Privacy is a fundamental human right. At Apple, it’s also one of our core values, so Maps doesn’t associate your data with your Apple ID, and Apple doesn’t keep a history of where you’ve been.

This data is generated by counting the number of requests made to Apple Maps for directions in select countries/regions, sub-regions, and cities. Data that is sent from users’ devices to the Maps service is associated with random, rotating identifiers so Apple doesn’t have a profile of your movements and searches. The availability of data in a particular country/region, sub-region, or city is based on a number of factors, including minimum thresholds for direction requests per day.

To help improve this site, Apple collects some information about how you use it. The information collected will not personally identify you.

Mobility trends data will be available for a limited time during the COVID‑19 pandemic. Please visit www.apple.com/privacy for more information on how we design Apple products to protect privacy.

