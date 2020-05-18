Apple Music concept imagines new social features including Listening Parties and Group Playlists

With iOS 13 last year, Apple added a new real-time lyrics feature to Apple Music. A new concept today imagines additional improvements that could come to Apple Music, including new social features, Group Playlists, and more.

The concept comes from Drew Morris on Twitter, who says the ideas are inspired by social distancing — hence the focus on new social features:

I realized two things: social distancing makes listening to music together more difficult, and Apple Music needed a refresh. I made this concept in mind of addressing both these issues. I believe users want to understand their listening habits and they want to share their experiences.

The core of the idea is a revamped system of profiles in Apple Music. The revamped profiles imagined in this concept would offer new social data, such as listening habits, showcasing favorite albums, and much more.

One of the features imagined in the concept is support for Group Playlists. Essentially, this would allow you to create a playlist to which friends and family members can also contribute. Simply invite someone to the playlist, and they can add songs and rearrange things.

Morris also speculates what a Listening Party feature for Apple Music might look like:

A Listening Party would offer Apple Music users to broadcast their music to friends and family. By sending an invite, your friends and you can listen to the same trackless in real time. If a listener requests to collaborate, the host can choose to allow listeners to collaborate on the tracklist.

What do you think of these ideas? Would you appreciate new social features coming to Apple Music this year? Let us know down in the comments!

