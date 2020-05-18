[Update: Now available] watchOS 6.2.5 enables ECG and Irregular heart rhythm notifications for Apple Watch in Saudi Arabia

Update: watchOS 6.2.5 is now available to everyone. iOS 13.5, macOS Catalina 10.15.5, and tvOS 13.4.5 are still only available to developers. Apple has also released watchOS 5.3.7 for users who have an Apple Watch paired with an iPhone running iOS 12, as watchOS 6 requires iOS 13. You can read the original article below:

Apple today is releasing the GM seed of watchOS 6.2.5 to developers. While we already know that this update comes with new Pride watch faces, today’s release notes mention that the ECG feature is coming to Saudi Arabia this week.

Earlier this year, Apple released watchOS 6.2 bringing the ECG app in three additional countries: Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey. Now, Saudi Arabia will get both ECG and Irregular heart rhythm notifications.

The ECG application allows users to take an electrocardiogram, measuring the electrical pulses of your heart. Irregular heart rate notifications do not require an active ECG to be taken. The watch will analyze heart rate readings continuously in the background and trigger an alert if something seems off.

Although not mentioned by Apple, watchOS 6.2.5 also comes with updated versions of the Pride watch face, as well as a new rainbow color for Numerals Mono, Numerals Duo, and California themes.

Here are the full release notes for watchOS 6.2.5 GM:

watchOS 6.2.5 includes new features, improvements and bug fixes:

ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later now available in Saudi Arabia

Irregular heart rhythm notifications now available in Saudi Arabia

We’re still not sure when watchOS 6.2.5 will be available to the public, but an anonymous Twitter account said Apple will release the final version of iOS 13.5 (and presumably other updates) on Wednesday.

iOS 13.5 will drop to the public on May 20 but launch of Apple Pay Octopus will be pushed back to a later date. No ETA. #applepay #transit #octopus #八達通 — Jason Tjong (@jason_tjong) May 18, 2020

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: