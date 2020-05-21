Which U.S. states are using Apple’s Exposure Notification API for COVID-19 contact tracing?

Apple and Google announced plans to build COVID-19 tracing into iPhone and Android operating systems on April 10. The move marked a major partnership between the top two mobile operating system competitors in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Platform updates to enable the COVID-19 contact tracing feature on iOS and Android were publicly released 40 days later on May 20.

So how do you participate in COVID-19 contact tracing efforts with your smartphone?

In this story, 9to5Mac is tracking which U.S. states are committed to supporting the Exposure Notifications API in iOS and Android apps, which states are against using the contact tracing method, and which states are undecided.

Learn how iPhone and Android Exposure Notifications and contact tracing works

Each public health authority in each country or region must first agree to adopt Apple and Google’s Exposure Notification API. Next the health authority must create an iOS and Android app for their region dedicated to supporting Exposure Notifications.

In the United States, rather than creating a single contact tracing app, the decision to support Exposure Notifications is made by each state’s public health authority. Alabama, South Carolina, and North Dakota are among the first U.S. states to express interest in Apple and Google’s Exposure Notifications API for assisting COVID-19 contact tracing.

The following information is based on inquiries sent to state governor’s offices and state health departments on May 20, 2020 following the public release of iOS and Android updates to support the Exposure Notification API.

Which U.S. states are using Apple’s Exposure Notification API? States Status Alabama Will Participate Alaska No Response Arizona Not Participating* Arkansas No Response California Not Participating* Colorado Not Participating* Connecticut No Response Delaware* Not Participating* Florida No Response Georgia No Response Hawaii No Response Idaho No Response Illinois No Response Indiana No Response Iowa No Response Kansas No Response Kentucky No Response Louisiana No Response Maine No Response Maryland Not Participating* Massachusetts No Response Michigan Not Participating* Minnesota No Response Mississippi No Response Missouri No Response Montana No Response Nebraska No Response Nevada No Response New Hampshire No Response New Jersey No Response New Mexico No Response New York No Response North Carolina No Response North Dakota Will Participate Ohio Not Participating* Oklahoma No Response Oregon No Response Pennsylvania Not Participating* Rhode Island No Response South Carolina Will Participate South Dakota Not Participating* Tennessee Not Participating* Texas Not Participating* Utah No Response Vermont No Response Virginia Not Participating* Washington Not Participating* West Virginia Not Participating* Wisconsin Not Participating* Wyoming Not Participating* ‎3 of 50 States Participating ‎ *South Dakota “We are utilizing an app called Care 19 to assist with our contact tracing efforts. Care 19 requires an opt-in by users to provide us their location data, making it incredibly friendly to privacy concerns.” ‎ *West Virginia “No final decision has been made by West Virginia regarding the use of this technology.” ‎*California “We don’t have any updates on apps at this time, but if that changes, we will let you know.” ‎*Colorado “The State is not exploring using “exposure notification API” generated data at this time.” ‎*Washington “We are working in combination with University of Washington for an app that could be of assistance to people to find out if they have been in the proximity of people who are infected. That app could use hardware and software from Apple and Google. This is a very promising technology that we are working with the UW on.” ‎*Maryland “The Maryland Department of Health and local health departments will use the state-of-the-art contact tracing platform called COVID Link, which will assist in collecting information about people who test positive for COVID-19 and any individuals they have come into close contact with. COVID Link is expected to be operational by the end of the month.” ‎*Michigan “Contact tracing involves identifying individuals affected by COVID-19 and interviewing friends, families and other close contacts about their symptoms and health. More than 3,500 volunteers have completed contact tracing training and are ready to begin aiding local health departments. This workforce will help speed up the process and provide support to local health departments already conducting contact tracing statewide. The State of Michigan is also partnering with Rock Connections, LLC for volunteer management and Deloitte for technology integration in support of the COVID-19 contact tracing. Rock Connections will oversee volunteer staff who will call identified close contacts for daily check-ins. Calls will be made seven days a week for the next six to 12 months. During these calls, volunteers will provide information about steps that exposed individuals should take to monitor their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19. They will also log responses to determine if these individuals are symptomatic for COVID-19 and need to be referred to other public health teams for additional follow-up. This includes an automated text messaging system that individuals can opt-in to following their initial call with a contact tracer.” ‎*Arizona “We are currently investigating all innovative strategies for conducting contact tracing.” ‎*Pennsylvania “The department is continuing to determine our next steps as far as a contact tracing app.” ‎*Tennessee “At this time the Tennessee Department of Health is not using an app for contact tracing or monitoring, and has not engaged in a vendor contract with any firm to help with contact tracing.” ‎*Virginia “Virginia has been in communications with a number of contact tracer app vendors, including Apple and Google No decision has been made at this time.” ‎*Wyoming “We have no current plans related to those type of apps.” ‎*Delaware “Delaware does not currently plan to use these technologies.” ‎*Ohio “We have no plans to do so at this time.” ‎‎Latest Update: May 21, 11:43 A.M. CDT

9to5Mac will update this report with new information as it develops over the next several weeks. This page will also be a resource for participating apps by state when more states come online with Exposure Notification apps.

Resources:

Read More:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: