Spend Stack budgeting app for iOS adds Apple Card integration, iPad cursor support, more

Spend Stack is a powerful budgeting app designed for iPhone and iPad, with a focus on using running totals and factoring in promotions, tax, and more. A new update to the app today brings support for importing your Apple Card statement, iPadOS cursor optimization, and more.

Today’s update to Spend Stack brings support for editable currency, which means you can use any currency you want for your running lists. This will be useful for people who travel or make purchases from other countries in different currencies.

For Apple Card users, Spend Stack now makes it incredibly easy to import your Apple Card statement with a single tap. There’s also a new feature for tracking subscriptions with a “recurring pricing” feature. Here are the full release notes for version 1.2 of Spend Stack.

Editable currencies: Use any currency you’d like for each of your lists, great for international travelers and users.

Import for Apple Card: Import any Apple Card statement into a list with one tap.

Recurring pricing: Track subscriptions in your life with a new “recurring” pricing option which supports any duration of daily, weekly, monthly or yearly charges.

iPadOS cursor support: We’ve overhauled the entire app to work exceptionally with the new iPadOS cursor.

New contextual actions: We’ve tripled the amount of context actions available such as duplicating, copying or moving lists and items (to name a few).

Plus, we’ve sprinkled in new sounds from award-winning sound composer Josh Mobley and tons of new custom icons.

Spend Stack is available on the App Store as a one-time purchase, with no in-app purchases or subscriptions. The app usually costs $6.99, but it’s currently on sale for $2.99. If you’re looking for a new budgeting solution, Spend Stack is a powerful and well-designed option that you should try.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: