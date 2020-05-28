Latest weekly Apple Pay promotion offers 30% purchases from Ray-Ban

Apple has returned with a new weekly Apple Pay promotion. This time, you can get 30% off custom sunglasses or eyeglasses from Ray-Ban when you check out with Apple Pay.

To secure the 30% off promotion, all you have to do is complete your purchase using Apple Pay on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and enter the promotion code “APPLEPAY” at checkout. The deal runs through June 3:

Receive 30% off any custom order at Ray-Ban.com using the promocode APPLEPAY at checkout. The promotion is valid May 27, 2020 to June 3, 2020. The promotion cannot be combined with any other coupons, discounts, promotional offers, or previous purchases. While supplies last.

The offer is valid online through the Ray-Ban website, and you can get started today through this link. You can complete the purchase on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, all of which support Apple Pay in Safari. You can learn how to set up Apple Pay on all of your devices in our full guide right here.

Apple regularly offers promotions in various apps when you use Apple Pay. Past promotions have offered deals at Nike, Adidas, Snapfish, Instacart, and GrubHub. You can keep up with all of the latest Apple Pay news and rumors in our complete guide.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: