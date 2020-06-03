Apple releases first developer beta of watchOS 6.2.8

Right after tvOS 13.4.8 beta, Apple has just released the first watchOS 6.2.8 beta version to developers. The update comes two days after watchOS 6.2.6 was released to the public, and as with tvOS, Apple has skipped version 6.2.7 for some unknown reason.

We don’t know what’s new in watchOS 6.2.8 yet, but Apple is likely to be working on more bug fixes and general improvements to the Apple Watch operating system. Compared to watchOS 6.2.6 (17T620), today’s build number is 17U5535e.

Apple is also running tests with iOS 13.5.5, which brings an internal version of the new Apple News+ Audio service.

These updates are expected to be released to the public soon, as Apple will introduce iOS 14 and other major updates of its operating systems at WWDC 2020, beginning June 22.

Spot any major changes in today’s new release of watchOS 6.2.8? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

