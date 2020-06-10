Darkroom photo editor for iPhone and iPad updated with new album manager

The popular Darkroom photo editing app for iPhone and iPad has been updated today with major enhancements to its album management system. Users can now browse their photo library easily and also create and edit albums directly in the Darkroom app.

Rather than just letting you find your photos, Darkroom now offers the option to manage albums without having to open the iOS Photos app. If you want to organize a collection you’re editing or even if you have just imported photos from an external storage and you want to add them to a specific new album, you can do it without leaving the app.

To create a new album, simply navigate to the album picker by tapping on the “Recents” button, and tap the big “+” button to pick a name for the album. Once in an album, you can add photos to that album, rename the album, or delete the album altogether. This can all be done from the “…”button near the album name. This makes album management insanely easy and fast.

Another new feature is the Suggested Album Workflows, which lets you tag images that you need to quickly find them, like the best images from a photoshoot. All the changes will be synchronized across your devices through iCloud, as it also modifies the albums in the Photos app automatically.

Darkroom was previously updated with full mouse and trackpad support on iPadOS, so users can use the cursor to manage albums more easily with today’s update. You can download Darkroom on the App Store for free with a $19.99 per year subscription to unlock all the features.

In a related note, Darkroom founder Majd Taby is donating 100% of his book sales to the Equal Justice Initiative. You can read more about the Darkroom update and Majd’s project here.

