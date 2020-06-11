9to5Mac Happy Hour 281: iMac redesign, ARM Mac transition, WWDC plans

This week Zac and Benjamin unpack the long-running rumors that Apple will switch from Intel to custom-designed chips in Macs, a new rumor that Apple has a redesigned iMac coming at WWDC, new changes in iOS 13.6 beta, Apple’s plans for WWDC week, and much more.
Stories:
- Bloomberg: Apple to announce its first ARM Mac chips at WWDC, as it starts transition away from Intel
- Bloomberg: ‘Very limited’ number of Apple workers returning to office beginning June 15
- Bloomberg details how Apple Park staff will return during COVID-19: elevator limit, masks required, more
- Rumor: Redesigned iMac to be announced at WWDC with thin bezels, AMD Navi GPUs and T2 chip
- Eurasian regulatory filings list upcoming iPhone 12 models and likely redesigned iMac
- Apple renames beta again, introduces ‘beta 2’ of iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6
- What’s new in iOS 13.6 beta 2? New changes/features [Video]
- iOS 13.6 adds new toggle to automatically download future software updates
- Apple discontinuing iBooks Author and iTunes U, here’s what you need to know
- Apple debuts new Apple Watch Sport Bands and silicone iPhone cases for summer
- Apple to add 0% interest Apple Card payment plans for iPad, Mac, AirPods and more
