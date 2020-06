9to5Mac Happy Hour 281: iMac redesign, ARM Mac transition, WWDC plans

This week Zac and Benjamin are joined by Mark Gurman to unpack the long-running rumors that Apple will switch from Intel to custom-designed chips in Macs, a new rumor that Apple has a redesigned iMac coming at WWDC, new changes in iOS 13.6 beta, Apple’s plans for WWDC week, and much more.

