Did your city make the list? AT&T expands 5G to 130 new markets ahead of iPhone 12

- Jun. 15th 2020 9:30 am PT

AT&T continues to swiftly expand the availability of its low-band 5G network across the United States. The carrier today announced that customers in 137 new markets can now access low-band 5G on compatible devices.

As usual, there needs to be an explanation of what exactly this means because AT&T has complicated the 5G rollout beyond belief. Today’s expansion is of AT&T’s low-band 850MHz spectrum networking technology. It’s not mmWave 5G, which is ultra high-band frequencies, but it is a step up from the so-called 5G E network that AT&T has been pushing in many areas.

mmWave 5G offers ultra-fast speeds in dense urban areas, while sub-6 GHz 5G is slower in terms of performance, but with far better signal. AT&T’s 5G network offers an average speed of 133Mbps, according to Ookla Speedtest Intelligence cited by PCMag, but this includes some results from the mmWave network as well.

With today’s expansion to 137 new markets, AT&T’s low-band 5G network is now available in a total of 327 markets in the U.S. AT&T’s mmWave 5G+ network is available in “parts of 35 cities.”

AT&T’s 5G network is now live for consumers in 137 additional markets across the country and now covers more than 160 million people. With today’s launch, AT&T now offers access to 5G on its best unlimited wireless plans for consumers and businesses in a total of 327 markets in the U.S.

Apple is expected to bring support for 5G, including this 850MHz spectrum, to the iPhone lineup later this fall with the launch of the iPhone 12 series. The next iPad Pro revision is also expected to bring support for both versions of 5G as well.

You can find the full list of today’s AT&T 5G rollout below.

Alabama

  1. Anniston
  2. Dothan
  3. Florence
  4. Gadsden
  5. Mobile
  6. Tuscaloosa

Alaska

  1. Anchorage

Arkansas

  1. Clay County
  2. Cleburne County
  3. Cross County
  4. Franklin County
  5. Madison County
  6. Pope County

California

  1. Alpine County
  2. Fresno
  3. Kings County
  4. Salinas
  5. Sierra County
  6. Stockton
  7. Visalia-Tulare

Colorado

  1. Fort Collins-Loveland
  2. Greeley

Florida

  1. Calhoun County
  2. Citrus County
  3. Collier County
  4. Fort Myers
  5. Fort Walton Beach
  6. Gainesville
  7. Glades County
  8. Jefferson County
  9. Lakeland
  10. Tallahassee
  11. Walton County

Georgia

  1. Atlanta
  2. Bleckley County
  3. Early County
  4. Jasper County
  5. Warren County

Idaho

  1. Elmore County

Illinois

  1. Adams County
  2. Aurora-Elgin
  3. Bureau County
  4. Champaign-Urbana
  5. Clay County
  6. Joliet
  7. Montgomery County
  8. Springfield
  9. Vermilion County

Indiana

  1. Bloomington
  2. Decatur County
  3. Huntington County
  4. Kosciusko County
  5. Muncie
  6. Newton County
  7. Randolph County
  8. Warren County

Kansas

  1. Lawrence

Kentucky

  1. Spencer County

Louisiana

  1. Baton Rouge
  2. Caldwell Parish
  3. Claiborne Parish
  4. Iberville Parish
  5. Lafayette
  6. Monroe
  7. Morehouse Parish
  8. St. James Parish
  9. West Feliciana Parish

Maine

  1. Portland

Maryland

  1. Cumberland
  2. Hagerstown
  3. Kent County

Michigan

  1. Alger County
  2. Allegan County
  3. Benton Harbor
  4. Manistee County
  5. Muskegon

Mississippi

  1. Jackson

Missouri

  1. Moniteau County

Nevada

  1. Lander County

New Mexico

  1. Lincoln County
  2. San Juan County

New York

  1. Chautauqua County
  2. Elmira
  3. Jefferson County
  4. Poughkeepsie

North Carolina

  1. Anson County
  2. Hickory

Ohio

  1. Ashtabula County
  2. Columbiana County
  3. Lima
  4. Mansfield
  5. Williams County
  6. Youngstown

Oregon

  1. Lincoln County
  2. Medford
  3. The Dalles

Pennsylvania

  1. Altoona
  2. Bedford County
  3. Bradford County
  4. Huntingdon County
  5. Jefferson County
  6. Lawrence County
  7. Lebanon County
  8. Sharon

Rhode Island

  1. Newport County

South Carolina

  1. Anderson
  2. Calhoun County
  3. Laurens County
  4. Oconee County

Tennessee

  1. Chattanooga
  2. Fayette County
  3. Giles County
  4. Maury County
  5. Memphis
  6. Nashville

Texas

  1. Amarillo
  2. Brownsville
  3. Bryan-College Station
  4. Galveston
  5. Killeen-Temple
  6. Parmer County
  7. Runnels County
  8. Tyler

Utah

  1. Beaver County

Virginia

  1. Caroline County
  2. Danville

Washington

  1. Okanogan County
  2. Olympia
  3. Pacific County

West Virginia

  1. Charleston
  2. Grant County
  3. Huntington-Ashland
  4. Tucker County

Wisconsin

  1. Kenosha
  2. Racine
  3. Sheboygan
  4. Wood County

