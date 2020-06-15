Did your city make the list? AT&T expands 5G to 130 new markets ahead of iPhone 12

AT&T continues to swiftly expand the availability of its low-band 5G network across the United States. The carrier today announced that customers in 137 new markets can now access low-band 5G on compatible devices.

As usual, there needs to be an explanation of what exactly this means because AT&T has complicated the 5G rollout beyond belief. Today’s expansion is of AT&T’s low-band 850MHz spectrum networking technology. It’s not mmWave 5G, which is ultra high-band frequencies, but it is a step up from the so-called 5G E network that AT&T has been pushing in many areas.

mmWave 5G offers ultra-fast speeds in dense urban areas, while sub-6 GHz 5G is slower in terms of performance, but with far better signal. AT&T’s 5G network offers an average speed of 133Mbps, according to Ookla Speedtest Intelligence cited by PCMag, but this includes some results from the mmWave network as well.

With today’s expansion to 137 new markets, AT&T’s low-band 5G network is now available in a total of 327 markets in the U.S. AT&T’s mmWave 5G+ network is available in “parts of 35 cities.”

Apple is expected to bring support for 5G, including this 850MHz spectrum, to the iPhone lineup later this fall with the launch of the iPhone 12 series. The next iPad Pro revision is also expected to bring support for both versions of 5G as well.

You can find the full list of today’s AT&T 5G rollout below.

Alabama

Anniston Dothan Florence Gadsden Mobile Tuscaloosa

Alaska

Anchorage

Arkansas

Clay County Cleburne County Cross County Franklin County Madison County Pope County

California

Alpine County Fresno Kings County Salinas Sierra County Stockton Visalia-Tulare

Colorado

Fort Collins-Loveland Greeley

Florida

Calhoun County Citrus County Collier County Fort Myers Fort Walton Beach Gainesville Glades County Jefferson County Lakeland Tallahassee Walton County

Georgia

Atlanta Bleckley County Early County Jasper County Warren County

Idaho

Elmore County

Illinois

Adams County Aurora-Elgin Bureau County Champaign-Urbana Clay County Joliet Montgomery County Springfield Vermilion County

Indiana

Bloomington Decatur County Huntington County Kosciusko County Muncie Newton County Randolph County Warren County

Kansas

Lawrence

Kentucky

Spencer County

Louisiana

Baton Rouge Caldwell Parish Claiborne Parish Iberville Parish Lafayette Monroe Morehouse Parish St. James Parish West Feliciana Parish

Maine

Portland

Maryland

Cumberland Hagerstown Kent County

Michigan

Alger County Allegan County Benton Harbor Manistee County Muskegon

Mississippi

Jackson

Missouri

Moniteau County

Nevada

Lander County

New Mexico

Lincoln County San Juan County

New York

Chautauqua County Elmira Jefferson County Poughkeepsie

North Carolina

Anson County Hickory

Ohio

Ashtabula County Columbiana County Lima Mansfield Williams County Youngstown

Oregon

Lincoln County Medford The Dalles

Pennsylvania

Altoona Bedford County Bradford County Huntingdon County Jefferson County Lawrence County Lebanon County Sharon

Rhode Island

Newport County

South Carolina

Anderson Calhoun County Laurens County Oconee County

Tennessee

Chattanooga Fayette County Giles County Maury County Memphis Nashville

Texas

Amarillo Brownsville Bryan-College Station Galveston Killeen-Temple Parmer County Runnels County Tyler

Utah

Beaver County

Virginia

Caroline County Danville

Washington

Okanogan County Olympia Pacific County

West Virginia

Charleston Grant County Huntington-Ashland Tucker County

Wisconsin

Kenosha Racine Sheboygan Wood County

