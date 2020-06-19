Apple TV+ makes ‘The Banker’ film free to watch until the end of the month

As a Juneteenth celebration, Apple has made its original film The Banker free for the rest of June. The movie stars Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson, and tells the true story of how two African American businessmen in the 1960s took on the racist establishment. Their actions led to the instatement of the Fair Housing Act in 1968.

To watch the film, launch the Apple TV app on any supported device and search for ‘The Banker’.

You can watch the movie for free until June 30, no subscription required. By default, the TV app will prompt to sign up for a free trial of Apple TV+ if you don’t already have an account, but you can simply decline these alerts and find the free movie.

Apple joins other movie studios who also released films highlighting racial injustice in the wake of the killing of George Floyd under police arrest. The company is also hosting a conversation today centring on the themes of The Banker in an online event in collaboration with the National Civil Rights Museum.

