Apple’s WWDC keynote just wrapped up and in case you missed it (or want to watch again), this year you can replay the livestream right away on Apple’s website as well as its YouTube channel, Apple Developer app, and more.
Apple’s first totally online WWDC keynote is now in the books and the company has announced iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, the Mac’s transition to ARM, and much more.
If you missed the livestream of the keynote, luckily Apple has already made it available to replay on its website, Apple Developer app, and YouTube (embedded below).
How to replay the WWDC keynote livestream
- Watch at Apple’s Special Events website
- Watch in the Apple Developer app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV
- Watch in the Apple TV app on any supported device
- Watch the livestream on YouTube
