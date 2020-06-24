Apple Stores in Houston next to reclose as COVID-19 cases rise

Apple is reclosing more of its US retail stores as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in many states. Starting June 25, seven stores in the Houston area will temporarily close.

Apple began reopening its US stores in mid-May and has continued returning employees to work throughout June. Today alone, 28 US stores reopened in Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Wisconsin. At the same time, stores in regions that have become COVID-19 hotspots are reclosing, just weeks after welcoming customers again.

Just under one dozen stores closed on June 20 in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Arizona. As a leading retailer in the pandemic response, Apple outlined early on that it would take the preventative step of closing again if local conditions took a turn for the worse.

The following stores will reclose effective June 25:

Highland Village

First Colony Mall

Houston Galleria

Memorial City

Willowbrook Mall

Baybrook

The Woodlands

Apple reiterated its thinking behind the closures:

Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible. For help with an Apple product, more ways to shop, or additional information on our stores, please visit http://apple.com/retail.

Outside of the US, all but 17 of Apple’s 239 international stores have reopened. Four additional locations in Quebec will open this week.

Follow our retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: