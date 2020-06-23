Apple Stores continue reopening this week, including locations in Chicago, Minnesota, Ontario, more

Apple is reopening many of its still-closed US and Canadian retail stores this week as the company analyzes local health conditions and determines a safe path forward. Locations reopening this week include some stores in Illinois, Minnesota, Virginia, Wisconsin, Ontario, Quebec, and more.

As of June 23, 218 of Apple’s 271 US retail stores are open, following multiple waves of reopenings and local COVID-19 case number surges resulting in reclosings. Daily developments in the national pandemic response have left US Apple Stores in a constant state of flux since they began reopening on May 11. Globally, Apple has begun a reopening timeline for every region it operates stores in except for Mexico and Brazil.

Some reopened US stores have moved from curbside service back to in-store shopping, and others have switched to service by appointment as local conditions change. If your local Apple Store has already reopened, it’s worth checking the individual store webpage to see which level of service is offered before visiting.

Stores reopening June 24:

Colorado

Cherry Creek (Denver)

Illinois

Lincoln Park (Chicago)

Michigan Avenue (Chicago)

Deer Park (Deer Park)

Main Place (Naperville)

Northbrook (Northbrook)

Oakbrook (Oak Brook)

Orland Square Mall (Orland Park)

Woodfield (Schaumburg)

Old Orchard (Skokie)

Maryland

Annapolis (Annapolis)

Bethesda Row (Bethesda)

Montgomery Mall (Bethesda)

Columbia (Columbia)

Towson Town Center (Towson)

Minnesota

Mall of America (Bloomington)

Southdale (Edina)

Ridgedale (Minnetonka)

Rosedale Center (Roseville)

Rhode Island

Providence Place (Providence)

Virginia

Clarendon (Arlington)

Pentagon City (Arlington)

Fair Oaks (Fairfax)

Tysons Corner (McLean)

Short Pump Town Center (Richmond)

Potomac Town Center (Woodbridge)

Wisconsin

Bayshore (Glendale)

Mayfair (Wauwatosa)

Ontario

Mapleview Centre (Burlington)

Markville Shopping Centre (Markham)

Upper Canada Mall (Newmarket)

Stores reopening June 25:

Quebec

DIX30 (Brossard)

Carrefour Laval (Laval)

Sainte-Catherine (Montreal)

Fairview Pointe-Claire (Pointe-Claire)

Follow our retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

