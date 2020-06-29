TikTok, WeChat, Weibo and other Chinese apps now banned in India

The Indian government has made a big move today in limiting the Chinese apps that are available in the country. In response to security and privacy concerns, 59 popular Chinese apps and services including TikTok, WeChat, and Weibo are no longer accessible in India.

Reported by India Today, here is the government’s formal announcement:

The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

The Indian government also added that it has heard from “many” concerned citizens over these apps in addition to its own research and findings. It appears that both the apps and website versions of the banned services will be blocked.

Government has decided to disallow the usage of these apps both in mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices.

This will be a big blow to some of the most popular Chinese apps like TikTok. The social media sensation garnered over 2 billion downloads earlier this year. Notably, more than a quarter of those – 611 million – came from India.

Other popular apps on the list no longer available in India include WeChat, Weibo, and the family of QQ apps.

China is usually the one to censor apps and force Apple and Google to remove them from their app stores. As for the US, the government hasn’t taken steps quite like India has so far, but there has been a ban on Huawei since 2018. It will be interesting to see if India’s decision will spur similar decisions from other countries.

Here’s the full list of 59 Chinese apps that India has banned:

TikTok

Shareit

Kwai

UC Browser

Baidu map

Shein

Clash of Kings

DU battery saver

Helo

Likee

YouCam makeup

Mi Community

CM Browers

Virus Cleaner

APUS Browser

ROMWE

Club Factory

Newsdog

Beutry Plus

WeChat

UC News

QQ Mail

Weibo

Xender

QQ Music

QQ Newsfeed

Bigo Live

SelfieCity

Mail Master

Parallel Space

Mi Video Call Xiaomi

WeSync

ES File Explorer

Viva Video QU Video Inc

Meitu

Vigo Video

New Video Status

DU Recorder

Vault- Hide

Cache Cleaner DU App studio

DU Cleaner

DU Browser

Hago Play With New Friends

Cam Scanner

Clean Master Cheetah Mobile

Wonder Camera

Photo Wonder

QQ Player

We Meet

Sweet Selfie

Baidu Translate

Vmate

QQ International

QQ Security Center

QQ Launcher

U Video

V fly Status Video

Mobile Legends

DU Privacy

