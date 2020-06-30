Apple’s Josh Shaffer and Eliza Block detail what’s new in SwiftUI, iOS 14, more in new podcast

- Jun. 30th 2020 10:46 am PT

0

Following WWDC20, Apple’s Josh Shaffer and Eliza Block have joined John Sundell on the Swift by Sundell podcast to talk in detail about everything that’s new in SwiftUI, the new home screen widgets in iOS 14, Xcode Previews, and more.

Josh Shaffer, director of engineering at Apple and Eliza Block, an iOS software engineer offer great insight into what’s new with SwiftUI and also talk with John about what the internal process is like to adopt and improve the platform.

Other topics include the inner workings of Xcode Previews, the all-new home screen widgets, NSDocuments, drawingGroup, watchOS complications, the commands modifier, and much more in the hour-plus podcast episode.

Check out the full episode on the Swift by Sundell website as well as on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Castro, Pocket Casts, or the RSS feed.

For more in-depth WWDC coverage from developers’ perspective, check out WWDC by Sundell & Friends.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple July 4 sale Adorama

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Swift

Swift

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.