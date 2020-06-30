Apple’s Josh Shaffer and Eliza Block detail what’s new in SwiftUI, iOS 14, more in new podcast

Following WWDC20, Apple’s Josh Shaffer and Eliza Block have joined John Sundell on the Swift by Sundell podcast to talk in detail about everything that’s new in SwiftUI, the new home screen widgets in iOS 14, Xcode Previews, and more.

Josh Shaffer, director of engineering at Apple and Eliza Block, an iOS software engineer offer great insight into what’s new with SwiftUI and also talk with John about what the internal process is like to adopt and improve the platform.

Other topics include the inner workings of Xcode Previews, the all-new home screen widgets, NSDocuments, drawingGroup, watchOS complications, the commands modifier, and much more in the hour-plus podcast episode.

Check out the full episode on the Swift by Sundell website as well as on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Castro, Pocket Casts, or the RSS feed.

For more in-depth WWDC coverage from developers’ perspective, check out WWDC by Sundell & Friends.

