Whether you are selling your iPad, having issues, or just want a fresh start, there are a variety of reasons you may need to reset it. Let’s take a look at how to factory reset your iPad and erase everything on it.

An important thing to keep in mind as you’re working on doing a factory reset of your iPad is that you’ll need to be connected to a Wi-Fi or cellular network and know your Apple ID password if you have Find My iPad enabled.

Also, make sure you have your iPad backed up or have your important information saved somewhere before you factory reset your device (Settings > Name > iCloud > iCloud Backup). Read more on that in our guide here. We’ve also got a detailed walkthrough on factory resetting your Mac.

Before going through the process of erasing your iPad, you can sign out of the App Store and iCloud (although iPadOS will force you to sign out of iCloud later if you have Find My iPad turned on).

How to factory reset iPad and erase all content

Tap on Settings and then tap on General Swipe down to the very bottom and tap on Reset Tap Erase All Content and Settings, enter your passcode (if you have one) Tap Erase iPad, Tap Erase iPad again to confirm Enter your Apple ID password and tap Erase in the top right corner

At this point, all the information on your iPad has been erased and you should see the iOS welcome screen like when you first purchased your iPad. You’re good to hand your device to someone else, restore from a backup, or set up your iPad as new.

Here is a screenshot walkthrough of how to factory reset your iPad (if you don’t have a passcode set or have Find My iPad turned off, you won’t see those steps in the reset process):

Now choose the second option from the top, Erase All Content and Settings. Decide if you’d like to do another backup or factory reset your iPad now.

Now enter your passcode if required and tap Erase.

Now you’ll be asked to enter your Apple ID password if you’re still logged in and have Find My iPad turned on. After entering it, tap Erase in the top right corner.

The process sometimes takes a few minutes to complete but your iPad factory reset should be complete.

Read more tutorials from 9to5Mac:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: