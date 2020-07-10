HomeKit Weekly: VOCOlinc door sensors are a low cost way to add HomeKit automations

Door sensors are a central part of any security system. I’ve written about my experience with abode in the past, and I use its door sensors for my primary Homekit triggers with automations as well as security alerts for entry. Since abode is monitored, I know that if a door is opened while I am gone, I’ll get an alert. But what do you get if you only want a door sensor for HomeKit automations or want an unmonitored alarm for entry? The VOCOlinc door sensor will fit your needs nicely if that is what you’re looking for.

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

VOCOlinc is one of my favorite HomeKit manufacturers. Their products are purpose-built for HomeKit. Their smart outlets are some of my favorite and most reliable HomeKit products in my home. Their door/window sensors are another purpose-built HomeKit product that can fit into any home. In my house, I have them in my garage. Since I already have my doors covered with abode door sensors, they are also exposed to HomeKit. My garage has multiple ground-level windows that I’ve always wanted to add an extra bit of security.

VOCOlinc door sensor installation

The installation process for the VOCOlinc door sensors was painless even though I was putting it on a window. Once I put a battery in it, it powered on, and I was able to scan the HomeKit code to add it to the Home app. Once I chose a room for it, I was able to designate it as a window sensor.

VOCOlinc includes plenty of adhesives in case you need to remount the sensor in the future. All in all, it took maybe five minutes from unboxing to mounting on my window. VOCOlinc offers an app, but you only would need it for future firmware updates. Everything else is done inside the Home app.

Door/Window sensor automations

I love HomeKit automations, and a window sensor is a perfect place to use them. Since I have a HomePod, it’s the ideal alert system. Since I never have a reason to open that window, if it’s opened, my HomePod will start playing Who Let the Dogs out on Apple Music. I will also receive a push notification in case I am not at home.

Wrap-up

Like I mentioned earlier, I am a big fan of VOCOlinc products for HomeKit. They work out of the box with HomeKit, and they are generally some of the lowest cost but most reliable products you’ll find. If you want to add the ability to use your doors to trigger HomeKit automations, but aren’t ready to build a full security system with abode, the VOCOlinc door sensor will be a perfect addition your Homekit powered home.

Some examples of the automations you could build are to trigger an outdoor light when a door opens at night or to turn lights on inside if a door is opened after 11:00 PM (catching kids coming in after curfew). The VOCOlinc door/window sensors can be purchased from Amazon.

