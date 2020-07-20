Snapchat now include simplified apps called Minis ahead of iOS 14’s Clips feature

Snapchat today is launching a new mini apps platform built into its social network. Named “Snap Minis,” these apps offer different features within the main Snapchat app, aiming to make users spend more time using the app.

Snap Minis are simple and lightweight apps built with HTML that can be quickly accessed by any Snapchat user. The company revealed the project last month, and now it’s being rolled out to users.

There are four mini apps that are now available on Snapchat: Headspace, Flashcards, Prediction Master, and Let’s Do It. Each of these apps offers unique features, such as meditation sessions, collaborative studying with friends, and more. An upcoming app offered by Coachella will help users plan festival trips.

As pointed out by TechCrunch, Snapchat expects to boost engagement with this update, as competitors like Instagram and TikTok become increasingly popular. Snap Inc.’s social network currently has more than 229 million daily users.

By gaining access to these mini apps, Snap can potentially see a boost in user engagement, and developers are able to cater to a whole set of new audience.

While having mini apps inside another app is something new to Snapchat, this is a common experience in Asian apps like WeChat — which allows users to perform multiple tasks without leaving the app, such as messaging, buying products, and paying friends.

Apple is also working to offer mini apps for iPhone and iPad users. Developers can now create small versions of their apps with iOS 14 and App Clips, which can be easily accessed through messages, websites, NFC tags, or QR Codes. App Clips don’t require users to download and install the full app to access certain features like ordering a product or paying for a service.

App Clips, however, will only be available beginning this fall.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: