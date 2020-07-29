Report: Apple was the fastest growing smartphone maker in China in Q2, boosted by sales of the new iPhone SE

Pushing back from the coronavirus-fuelled slump at the start of the year, Apple’s iPhone was the fastest growing smartphone brand in China in Q2, according to data from Counterpoint Research.

The resilience of the iPhone 11 popularity and the launch of the new iPhone SE saw Apple sell about 7.4 millions from April to June, up 32% year over year. Rival Huawei sold 36.6 million units there, up 14%.

The performance is a sea-change from the China iPhone outlook amidst the height of the coronavirus lockdown; Apple reportedly sold 62% fewer phones in February.

Interestingly, whilst Apple sales were seemingly up this quarter, Counterpoint says most of the Chinese phone brands continued to see sales declines as the overall market was still down 17%.

The launch of the iPhone SE surely helped sales, but the iPhone 11 continues to lead the Chinese market as the most popular model. Sales were also driven by heavy discounting during a Chinese online shopping event.

The overall sentiment for Apple’s devices is solid and bodes well for the upcoming iPhone 12 launch in the fall.

