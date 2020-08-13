9to5Mac Happy Hour 290: Fortnite provokes App Store fight and ‘Apple One’ services bundle

This week on 9to5Mac Happy Hour, Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall unpack the rumored Apple One bundle, the App Store removing the popular Fortnite game from Epic, and much more.
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
Links:
- Bloomberg: Apple services bundle to launch in October alongside iPhone 12, called ‘Apple One’
- iOS 14 can automatically redirect web links to Apple News+ for premium articles
- Fortnite removed from App Store after Epic Games added direct payment option
- Facebook iOS gaming app launches with no games; condemns Apple policy
- Report: Apple to launch TV+, Showtime, and CBS All Access bundle next week
- Apple warns White House about severe implications of banning WeChat
- 9to5Mac Watch Time: Season 3 coming in September
Follow Zac:
Follow Benjamin:
Follow 9to5Mac:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel