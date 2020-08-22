Hands-on: ALOGIC 10-in-1 Super Dock [Video]

If you’re looking for the perfect USB-C hub or dock you’ve probably noticed there’s usually a trade-off between portability and functionality. ALOGIC has unveiled its new 10-In-1 Super Dock as a no-compromise USB-C solution that’s portable while also delivering all the functionality and power you need at an affordable price.

Head below for our hands-on look.

Most of the portable USB-C hubs and docks on the market have limited ports and functionality while larger ones that do include everything you’re looking for are often expensive and bulky.

ALOGIC’s new universal USB-C 10-In-1 Super Dock hits the sweet spot by offering all the ports, functionality, and power you need while remaining portable and affordable. It comes with USB-C and USB-A ports, Ethernet, and SD/Micro SD Card readers.

But features like dual HDMI 4K output @ 60Hz and 100W power delivery set it apart and make it a great fit for any computer from the 16-inch MacBook Pro to the MacBook Air as well as Windows machines and Chromebooks too. In fact, it’s the world’s first USB-C dock that supports dual displays across all platforms.

The 10-In-1 Super Dock connects to your MacBook or other computer via two USB-C connectors that have a handy magnet to keep them together and ready to be plugged in.

Here’s all the I/O packed into the ALOGIC 10-In-1 Super Dock:

Upstream

2 x Magnetic USB-C, can be separated for single USB-C connector to be used with Windows laptops

Downstream

1 x USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 (5Gbps) with Power Pass thru 100W – Data + Power

1 x USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 (5Gbps) – Data Only

2 x USB-A 3.0 (5Gbps)

1 x Audio / Microphone TRRS, support both CTIA and OMTP

1 x RJ45 Ethernet 1Gbps

1 x SD Card & Micro SD Card

2 x HDMI 4K @ 60Hz





This dock is a much more affordable alternative to expensive Thunderbolt 3 docks coming in at $143. But right now, it’s available 50% off at just $71 during its Kickstarter campaign. With its compact form factor, ALOGIC’s USB-C Super Dock is perfect for home, office, or use on the go to expand your machine’s functionality.

Backers of the 10-In-1 Super Dock are slated to start receiving the Kickstarter reward in October. And don’t forget to enter to win a MacBook Air in our giveaway thanks to ALOGIC.

