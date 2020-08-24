Prototype images show Apple’s scrapped plans to add an iPod dock to the Mac mini

- Aug. 24th 2020 6:18 am PT

0

New images shared on Twitter this week showcase a prototype Mac mini with a built-in iPod dock. The Mac mini shown here featured a 30-pin connector that would have allowed an iPod user to charge and sync their device without an additional cable.

The images were shared on Twitter by the @DongleBookPro account, which regularly shares images of Apple prototypes and scrapped projects. According to the account, this Mac mini with iPod dock was a “totally scrapped project that never saw the light of day.” These images show the Mac mini and iPod dock prototype in the Engineering Validation Test stage of development.

This would have been an interesting tie-in of Apple products, but of course there are some practical issues with docking an iPod on the top of a Mac mini. For instance, not everyone keeps their Mac mini in an easily accessible place, and sometimes there isn’t enough headroom to allow for an iPod to stick out of the top.

Personally, I see a few ways this type of tie-in could materialize in modern-day Apple accessories. For example, the top of the current Mac mini could feature Qi charging capabilities. Even more useful, however, would be if the stand of the iMac or the Pro Display XDR doubled as a “drop anywhere” Qi charging surface.

What do you think of this scrapped Mac mini prototype? Should Apple have released it to the public? Could you envision any possibilities for similar integration between iPhone and Mac nowadays? Let us know down in the comments!

Read more about Apple prototypes:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.
Mac mini

Mac mini

Launched in 2005 as the first sub-$500 Mac — a key in attracting "switchers" from Windows PCs — the Mac mini (now $799 and up from the Apple Store) was most recently redesigned in late 2018.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.