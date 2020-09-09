Apple releases iOS 14 beta 8 to developers, more

Apple has released iOS 14 beta 8 and iPadOS 14 beta 8 to developers today. The update comes just under one week after the release of the seventh beta to developers and public beta testers.

iOS 14 beta 8 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking as it sometimes takes a while to roll out to all registered developers. The update features the build number 18A5373a for iPhone users and comes in at just over 100MB.

Apple is also releasing watchOS 7 beta 8 and tvOS 14 beta 8 today. A new public beta of iOS 14 could also be released as early as later this afternoon.

iOS 14 betas have made a variety of changes to the operating system Apple introduced at WWDC in June, including a new Calendar app icon, new widgets for things like TV and Files, updates to the time picker wheel, Music app changes, and much more.

Apple yesterday confirmed its September special event for September 15. At the event, Apple is likely to reveal the final release date for iOS 14 and its other annual software releases.

