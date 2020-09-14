It’s not uncommon for US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to seize counterfeit AirPods and iPhones, but there was just one small problem with the seizure proudly announced on Friday: they weren’t fake AirPods at all.

CBP announced that it had earlier seized 2,000 ‘counterfeit Apple AirPods’ with a retail value of $398k …

On August 31, CBP officers seized 2,000 counterfeit Apple Airpod Earbuds from Hong Kong destined for Nevada at an air cargo facility located at John F. Kennedy International Airport. If the merchandise were genuine, the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) would have been $398,000. “CBP Officers are protecting the American public from various dangers on a daily basis,” said Troy Miller, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations. “The interception of these counterfeit earbuds is a direct reflection of the vigilance and commitment to mission success by our CBP Officers daily.”

The CBP explained that this was one of 27,599 seizures of fake goods, with a total retail value of $1.5B. It said that is protects both the economy and consumers from the risks posed by fake electronics.

The problem, as The Verge reports, is that these weren’t fake AirPods, they were genuine OnePlus Buds – and very obviously so.

The only problem is, based on the agency’s own photos, the seized products appear to be legitimate OnePlus Buds — transported in a box that plainly says as much. But CBP proudly tweeted “THAT’S NOT AN APPLE,” as if its people had astutely detected a forged piece of 18th-century art. It’s not clear if all of the 2,000 blocked units were OnePlus Buds, though the CBP images are unmistakable. The units originated from Hong Kong and were seized at JFK on August 31st; they were headed to Nevada, according to the press release. If they were all OnePlus Buds, CBP’s math is way off: at $79 each, 2,000 of them would be worth $158,000.

Admittedly, OnePlus Buds do look quite similar to AirPods. But far from identical, and given that the packaging clearly identified them, it seems hard to understand why CBP thought they were counterfeit goods.

OnePlus replied to the CBP’s tweet in good humor.

Hey, give those back! 🙃 — OnePlus USA (@OnePlus_USA) September 14, 2020

I mean, if we give the benefit of the doubt to the CBP, perhaps some of the packages did indeed contain fake AirPods? But that’s not what is shown in the (terrible quality!) photo seen in the tweet. Right now this is looking like an embarrassing error.

.@CBP @CBPPortDirJFK @DFONewYork seizes counterfeit Apple Airpod Earbuds….The profits from counterfeit goods can potentially subsidize criminal and/or terrorist activities…..#BuyerBeware

Get the full story here:https://t.co/OQ95LFUVJM — CBP New York City (@CBPNewYorkCity) September 11, 2020

Our sister site 9to5Google concluded that Buds are decent quality, but only really recommended for use with a OnePlus phone.

