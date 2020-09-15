Ceramic Apple Watch Edition discontinued with Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE were unveiled today at Apple’s September event. The new watch hardware comes in some sharp new finishes like PRODUCT (RED) as well as blue. However, Series 6 also has brought the end of the ceramic Edition model.

The new PRODUCT (RED) and blue finishes are for the aluminum Apple Watch Series 6. There are also a variety of new bands including the Solo Loop, Braided Solo Loop, new Leather Link bracelet, and Hermès bands.

However, something that’s been removed this year is the white ceramic Apple Watch Edition. With Series 6, the Edition models have been reduced to just the titanium case and the space black titanium variant.

The white ceramic Apple Watch Series 5 edition was arguably the most unique option last year and came after Apple removed a ceramic Edition model with Series 4. It was also one of the most expensive Apple Watch Series 5 models ranging from $1,299 to $1,749. Now the Apple Watch Hermès models are the priciest options. Starting from $1,249.

