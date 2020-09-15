Developers can now submit iOS 14 compatible apps to the App Store

Following the announcement that Apple will release software updates to the public on Wednesday, the company is now accepting apps compatible with iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 on the App Store.

GM releases of Apple’s new operating systems are already available to developers and public beta testers, and they will be available to all users tomorrow — except for macOS Big Sur which will be released at a later date to be announced.

According to Apple, developers can now submit apps compatible with iOS 14 and iPad 14 features, including widgets, App Clips, and ARKit enhancements. The same applies to watchOS 7 and tvOS 14 compatible apps.

Make sure your apps are ready when iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 become available to customers worldwide. Give users a quick way to engage with a part of your app at the right moment with App Clips. Let users experience your app right on their iPhone home screen with new widgets. Bring your ideas to life with new features and more realistic augmented reality experiences using ARKit and RealityKit. And much more.

Developers must use Xcode 12 GM Seed to submit the apps for review starting today. More information can be found on the Apple Developer website.

