9to5Mac Daily: September 17, 2020 – iOS 14 release, iPhone 12 rumors

Stories discussed in this episode:
- Kuo: 5.4″ iPhone 12 to feature narrower notch, power button Touch ID coming to more iPads in 2021
- Kuo: New Apple Watch design coming in 2021 at the earliest, 120Hz iPhone expected next year
- The best iOS 14 features to try today
- Apple releases iPadOS 14 with new widgets and much more
- watchOS 7 is now available to the public with sleep tracking, watch face sharing, more
- tvOS 14 now available for your Apple TV: deeper HomeKit integration, 4K YouTube, Picture-in-Picture
- These iOS 14 apps offer home screen widgets, App Clips, and much more
- Leaked image claims to offer first real-world look at AirPods Studio ‘Sport’ design
