iVANKY 4K USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 to HDMI MacBook adapter & cables now 50% off

Today we are taking a closer look at a new USB-C to HDMI adapter and cable (with Thunderbolt 3 compatibility) courtesy of iVANKY with an exclusive 50% off deal for 9to5 readers.

iVANKY VBD61 USB-C to HDMI Cable $8.50 (Reg. $17) Using code 9to5VBDVBK

(Reg. $17) iVANKY VBK11 USB-C to Female HDMI Adapter $7 (Reg. $14) Using code 9to5VBDVBK

(Reg. $14)

Ideal for connecting USB-C laptops to the big screen via HDMI, these new iVANKY products are particularly useful for home and personal entertainment but also in the office for presentations, slide shows, and more. With just about all of the most modern MacBooks now including USB-C, not to mention the other Thunderbolt 3 gear you have, these new iVANKY adapters and cables might be worth a closer look.

iVANKYVBD61 USB-C to HDMI cable:

First up is the iVANKY 4K VBD61 USB-C Thunderbolt 3 to HDMI cable. This single-cable design features gold-plated connectors with foil-and-braid shielding as well as a lightweight aluminum casing. It requires no drivers or anything like that, just simple plug and play action to connect your USB-C (with DisplayPort Alternate Mode) and Thunderbolt 3 gear to HDMI-equipped big screens, monitors, projectors, and more.

While backward compatible with 2K, 1080p, and 720p with sources and displays, this model supports 4K resolution at 60Hz for “true-to-life visuals with deep color depths and sharp images.” This model also supports video mirroring and extended desktop modes for “sharing content on a bigger screen [and] letting you enjoy full-screen windows on each monitor.”

iVANKY VBD61 USB-C to HDMI Cable $8.50 (Reg. $17) Using code 9to5VBDVBK

(Reg. $17)

iVANKY VBK11 USB-C to Female HDMI Adapter:

Next up is the iVANKY 4K VBK11 USB-C Thunderbolt 3 to Female HDMI adapter. This one features much of the same build quality and specs as the male version above including the gold-plated connectors, 4K resolutions up to 3840 x 2160 at 60Hz, and simple plug and play action. Support for video mirroring, extended desktops, and split-screen modes is available here alongside compatibility with just about all USB-C and thunderbolt 3-equipped Macs.

Fortunately, we have exclusive discount codes to knock 50% off both products right now:

iVANKY VBK11 USB-C to Female HDMI Adapter $7 (Reg. $14) Using code 9to5VBDVBK

(Reg. $14)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: