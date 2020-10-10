Poll: What are you most excited to see at Apple’s October 13 event?

Apple will hold a special event next Tuesday to introduce the iPhone 12 lineup, as well as some other new products. We have already covered everything expected for next week’s presentation, and now we want to know: what are you most excited to see at Apple’s October 13 event?

iPhone 12

Based on rumors, Apple will launch four new iPhone models: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All 2020 iPhones will feature a new design with flat edges, faster A14 Bionic chip, and 5G network support.

iPhone 12 mini is expected to have a 5.4-inch OLED display, while iPhone 12 will keep the same 6.1-inch display from iPhone 11 — but now with OLED as well. This will be the first time Apple will adopt OLED displays on all iPhone models, as currently the cheapest models have LCD panels.

The iPhone 12 Pro will have a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch display — both sizes are larger than the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max screens. Apple will add a LiDAR scanner to the Pro models, which will improve AR experience and provide new capabilities to the camera.

Prices will start at $699 for the iPhone 12 mini and $799 for the iPhone 12, while the iPhone 12 Pro will cost $999 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max $1099 on their respective entry-level models.

Accessories

In addition to the new iPhones, Apple is also expected to introduce new accessories during the Tuesday event, including a new HomePod and a new over-ear headphone.

In order to make the HomePod more popular and affordable, the company will launch a smaller version of the intelligent speaker called HomePod mini. This device will be half the size of a conventional HomePod, but it will support the same features such as Siri, AirPlay 2, and HomeKit. HomePod mini will be priced at $99.

Apple is also developing new wireless chargers for iPhone 12, as 9to5Mac reported on a video last month. Reliable leakers claim that these chargers will be called MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger, and they will be magnetically attached to the back of the iPhone.

The long-awaited AirPods Studio is also expected to be officially announced next week. 9to5Mac first revealed evidence of Apple’s upcoming over-ear headphone in the leaked iOS 14 beta code, including assets showing two color options for the new accessory. We also exclusively report that AirPods Studio will feature head and neck detection, as well as custom equalizer settings .

We’ve heard a lot about a new generation Apple TV recently, but it’s uncertain whether Apple plans to introduce it next week. A Bloomberg report says the new Apple TV may be delayed until the end of this year or even 2021.

What’s not coming in October

Several customers are waiting for the first Apple Silicon Mac, as well as AirTags. However, it’s better to lower your expectations regarding these products. Apple is expected to announce the first Apple Silicon Mac in November, which will be a laptop based on the A14X Bionic chip. As for AirTags, new rumors suggest that the product will not be introduced this year.

Wrap-up

If you want to know all the latest rumors in detail, be sure to read our special article with everything Apple will introduce next Tuesday. 9to5Mac will have full live coverage of Apple’s event on October 13, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

What are you most excited to see this year? Let us know in our poll and in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: