Dropbox Family plans arrive with 2TB storage, new ‘Family Room’ feature, more

As Apple is about to make its Apple One family friendly bundle plans available this fall, Dropbox is beating it to the punch with new Dropbox Family plans.

Dropbox announced the new family-focused plans in a press release and blog post today:

While some families are now more physically together than ever, other families are scattered and doing their best to stay connected online. With most people living, working, and schooling from home, our lives got way more complicated almost overnight. We can’t bring everyone together for a few laughs in the family room, but we’re doing our part to help you and your family declutter your digital lives with the introduction of our new Dropbox Family plan.

Dropbox Family offers up to six people 2TB of storage to share along with a new “Family Room” feature:

Each member can access the Family Room, a shared folder that allows every member to stay up to date on important family business and the latest recipe creations. Everyone has their own separate account for personal files—and it’s all under one plan with one bill.

Dropbox also highlights other features like its Passwords app, Vault for sensitive files, computer backup option, and new Facebook integration to keep the whole family dialed in with their devices.

Dropbox Family plans start from $16.99 a month and include all the features that come with Dropbox Plus. Learn more about Dropbox Family here.

