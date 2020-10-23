Apple Card stops working on Amazon for some, being auto removed as payment method [U]

A curious issue is affecting Apple Card users when it comes to using the credit card at Amazon. Some are reporting that not only is Apple Card not working at the retail giant, but it’s also disappearing from their saved payment options.

Update 11:10 am PT: CNBC’s Kif Leswing reports that Amazon said it is a “technical issue” and is working to fix the problem “as soon as possible.”

Brought up by reddit user Horse_Dad2, Amazon is having trouble with Apple Card as a payment method. They mention they’ve been using it successfully up until today but it was automatically removed from their Amazon payment options.

Horse_Dad2 also notes that Amazon kicks out an error message when trying to re-add the card. It’s hard to tell what’s really going on at this point, but an Amazon support rep said it had to do with Amazon interpreting Apple Card numbers as Apple Pay:

When I finally got someone from amazon on the phone, I was told that it was because their systems are starting to recognize the card number as Apple Pay, and amazon does not accept Apple Pay.

Others on reddit confirmed they’re seeing the same problem.

Just checked as well. My Apple Card has been removed from my Amazon Wallet. Tried to re-add it and getting this error

There was a problem. We’re sorry, we weren’t able to save your credit card information. Please enter it again or try using another form of payment.

Another added: “Same here- I used mine Wednesday and now it’s gone from my saved payments in Amazon.”

Here at 9to5Mac, we’re seeing the same problem, however, it may not be an issue across the board as one of us isn’t seeing the issue (at least for now).

Are you seeing the issue with Amazon? Let us know in the comments below!

Huh. Mine was removed, too. No notification. What the heck? — Jason™ (@yuusharo) October 23, 2020

I experienced this on my iPad, but switched to my phone and had no problem — Jeff (@carry_the_flag) October 23, 2020

I was just talking to them online and the guy said he could still see my card on his end. — Travis Williams (@THE_ONE_TVW) October 23, 2020

