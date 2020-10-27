The iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are here, and that means it’s iPhone trade in season! We’re always trying to keep you updated on all the best iPhone, iPad, and MacBook trade in deals every month, and here’s what we’re finding for trade in values for iPhone 7 all the way through iPhone 11 Pro after of the big launch.
Upgrading your phone — if you’re not a part of Apple’s own iPhone Upgrade Program, that is — can be a bit of a hassle. Do you want to sell it yourself? Trade it in with your carrier? Trust one of those sketchy trade in sites? Thankfully, we’re here to help you demystify the process. For one, you can check out our trade in guide for the iPhone, which lays out all your basic options for selling/trading in your device and upgrading.
If you, like many, decide that trading in your device for an Apple Gift Card or cash is going to be the best mix of convenience and value, we’ve compiled some of the best trade in values we’ve found across the web below. These are all sites we would use ourselves, and you can click on any of the below links to learn more about the trade in process at each respective trade in destination.
If you’re wondering about the process of actually preparing your iPhone for trade in or backing up your data and the like, you can check out our quick and easy guide on that too.
Remember, iPhone trade in values usually drop in the weeks after a new phone launch, so be sure to take advantage of these deals while you can. Update: New Apple Trade In values have been published after the iPhone 12 announcement, and there are drops all across the board.
Top iPhone 7 trade in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $70 cash (32GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $80 cash (128GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $100 Apple Gift Card (unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $58 cash (32GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $79 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $96 cash (32GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 10/30)
- Decluttr: $104 cash (128GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 10/30)
Top iPhone 8 trade in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $100 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $120 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- Apple Trade-In: $140 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $106 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $118 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $160 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 10/30)
- Decluttr: $196 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 10/30)
Top iPhone X trade in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $180 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $200 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- Gazelle: $184 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Apple Trade-In: $250 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Best Buy: $190 (64GB, carrier model, good)
- Decluttr: $292 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 10/30)
- Decluttr: $316 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 10/30)
Top iPhone XS trade in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $200 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $235 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- Apple Trade-In: $300 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $201 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Best Buy: $215 (64GB, carrier model, good)
- Decluttr: $331 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 10/30)
- Decluttr: $343 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 10/30)
Top iPhone XR trade in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $200 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $250 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- Apple Trade-In: $250 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $180 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $263 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 10/30)
- Decluttr: $311 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 10/30)
Top iPhone 11 trade in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $280 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $360 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- Apple Trade-In: $350 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $287 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $364 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $401 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 10/30)
- Decluttr: $446 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 10/30)
Top iPhone 11 Pro trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $375 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $450 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- Apple Trade-In: $450 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $383 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $470 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $511 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 10/30)
- Decluttr: $531 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 10/30)
Top iPhone 11 Pro Max trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $425 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $485 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- Apple Trade-In: $500 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $394 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $463 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $576 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 10/30)
- Decluttr: $636 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 10/30)
Don’t see your iPhone model here? Check out our trade in site! Find a better trade in value that we haven’t? Let us know in the comments below.
