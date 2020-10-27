The iPhone 12 and other models will go on sale in a 24-hour unstaffed store in South Korea, in a partnership with local carrier SK Telecom. The store, located in Seoul, will be known as T-Factory 24, and is set to open on Friday.

Customers will need to register for access, and will then be able to enter the store at any time via a face recognition system …

Business Korea reports that the store is part of a larger initiative.

T Factory will show how SK Telecom has been collaborating with companies of home and abroad including Microsoft, Apple and Samsung Electronics. Visitors can enjoy 5GX Cloud Game, which SKT recently launched with Microsoft. It will also display the latest products of Apple and Samsung Electronics for customers to experience […] T factory will also feature a space filled with fun and interactive items created for the younger generations. They can experience the exciting augmented reality (AR) mirror, spend time with their friends in a virtual space via Jump VR, and enjoy AI-based music curation service […] T Factory will become a place of burgeoning innovations, where startups and ICT hidden champions can explore new ideas and communicate with customers.

The T-Factory 24 unstaffed store claims to allow customers to buy a new smartphone in just five minutes.

T Factory will operate an unmanned store named ‘T-Factory 24’ that opens 24 hours a day to enable customers to self check-in, compare smartphones, receive AI-based consulting on price plans, purchase a smartphone & accessories, sign-up for service and sell used phones. After registering once, customers can enter the store anytime via facial recognition-based self check-in. To protect customers against the Covid-19 pandemic, SKT installed a specially designed gate kiosk applied with door sensors and thermal sensors of ADT Caps. T-Factory 24 is expected to provide improved customer convenience by enabling customers to complete the sign-up process and leave the store with a new smartphone in just five minutes.

Image: Phys.org

