You can order the new Macs with M1 chips right now

The Apple Store is back online and you can order Apple’s new lineup of M1-equipped Macs today, with first shipments delivering next week.

In today’s 45-minute event, Apple launched a new 13-inch MacBook Air, a new 13-inch MacBook Pro and a new Mac mini. Each of the machines feature the new M1 chip, providing significant power efficiency and performance increases.

The M1 MacBook Air starts at $999, the M1 MacBook Pro starts at $1299, and the M1 Mac mini starts at $699.

There are still some build-to-order options for these machines, with upgrades for RAM and SSD storage capacity.

The M1 chip boasts 8 CPU cores and 8 GPU cores. However, note that the cheapest Air only has 7 GPU cores, likely due to silicon binning (manufacturing silicon is hard and so yields can be improved by only guaranteeing lower specifications for certain models).

Here’s more details on everything new Apple announced today.

