Rogue Amoeba audio apps now compatible with macOS Big Sur ahead of public release

Today’s “One more thing” Apple event will likely include details on the release date for macOS 11 Big Sur. Ahead of that, Rogue Amoeba has announced that all of its audio products are now compatible with Big Sur, though some issues might still persist.

Rogue Amoeba develops a wide collection of different pieces of audio software for the Mac, including Audio Hijack, Loopback, and SoundSource. Big Sur makes a variety of under-the-hood changes to macOS, but Rogue Amoeba has now updated its entire lineup of applications to accommodate those changes.

Notably, the company still cautions against using Big Sur in production environments:

MacOS 11 (Big Sur) is expected to be released very soon, and all of Rogue Amoeba’s products now offer initial compatibility with Apple’s new operating system. We still caution against using Big Sur just yet, particularly for production environments. However, if you must use Big Sur immediately, our products are now compatible.

Rogue Amoeba apps with initial support for macOS 11 Big Sur include:

Airfoil – Airfoil now has initial compatibility with Big Sur. Some small issues may remain, and additional updates are coming.

– Airfoil now has initial compatibility with Big Sur. Some small issues may remain, and additional updates are coming. Audio Hijack – Audio Hijack now has initial compatibility with Big Sur, but is not yet recommended for production use. Additional updates are coming.

– Audio Hijack now has initial compatibility with Big Sur, but is not yet recommended for production use. Additional updates are coming. Farrago – Farrago has full compatibility with Big Sur, with no known issues.

– Farrago has full compatibility with Big Sur, with no known issues. Fission – Fission has full compatibility with Big Sur, with no known issues.

– Fission has full compatibility with Big Sur, with no known issues. Loopback – Loopback now has initial compatibility with Big Sur, but is not yet recommended for production use. Additional updates are coming.

– Loopback now has initial compatibility with Big Sur, but is not yet recommended for production use. Additional updates are coming. Piezo – Piezo now has initial compatibility with Big Sur. Some small issues may remain, and additional updates are coming.

– Piezo now has initial compatibility with Big Sur. Some small issues may remain, and additional updates are coming. SoundSource – SoundSource now has initial compatibility with Big Sur. Some small issues may remain, and additional updates are coming.

You can get the full details on Rogue Amoeba’s current software status on its website right here.

All of Rogue Amoeba’s products now have initial compatibility with MacOS 11 (Big Sur). Learn more: https://t.co/iu0KXUykmp Testing and refining is ongoing, and we urge mission-critical setups to delay the OS upgrade for now. But, if you’re on Big Sur, we are too. pic.twitter.com/j0IAvCaqBM — Rogue Amoeba (@RogueAmoeba) November 10, 2020

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: