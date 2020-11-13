9to5Mac Happy Hour 303: Apple M1 Mac event impressions

- Nov. 13th 2020 5:15 pm PT

Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s major M1 chip event where it unveiled the first Macs to switch from Intel processors to Apple Silicon.

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

iPhone 12 mini reviews: A small and powerful phone, but battery life is questionable

iPhone 12 Pro Max reviews: Major camera upgrades, 6.7-inch display could be too big for some users

HomePod mini reviews: Impressive sound quality and design for users in the Apple ecosystem

Apple unveils M1, it’s first system-on-a-chip for Mac computers

Apple unveils all-new MacBook Air powered by Apple Silicon M1 chip

Apple announces new Mac mini featuring Apple M1 chip, cheaper $699 price

Apple announces 13-inch MacBook Pro with faster performance and longer battery thanks to M1 chip

MacBook Pro and Mac mini still available with Intel chips for now

