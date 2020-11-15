Apple Lenox Square in Atlanta, Georgia is moving to a massive multistory space on November 20 at 11:00 a.m. The all-new store will welcome customers with Apple’s fall lineup of new iPhones just as the holiday shopping season kicks off.

Reimagined with floor-to-ceiling windows and Apple’s latest designs, the new Apple Lenox Square is adjacent to the main north doors of Lenox Square Mall. Two entrances offer access to the store both inside the mall and from the parking lot.

Stone walls with curved corners and a plank ceiling define the store, which is split between a ground floor and balcony level. The massive space shares characteristics with the all-new Apple Valley Fair in Santa Clara, but also includes special design details of its own.

The original Apple Lenox Square opened in May 2002 as Apple’s first store in Georgia and was entirely remodeled in 2007. The store’s third redesign will bring features like a ground floor Video Wall and upper level Boardroom for the first time. In the future, Apple’s Creative Pros will resume in-person Today at Apple sessions in the new Forum.

Apple Stores in Georgia have reopened for in-store shopping, but you’ll need to schedule an appointment to explore the new space. Health and safety precautions are still enforced at every store location, and Apple encourages customers to shop online with Apple Pickup when possible.

