Verizon and Apple to hold virtual enterprise event on Thursday focused on iPhone 12 and 5G

- Nov. 16th 2020 9:24 am PT

0

Verizon has announced that it will be holding a virtual enterprise-focused event alongside Apple on Thursday, November 19, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The event will include Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business, and Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Markets, Apps, and Services.

During the event, Apple and Verizon will “unveil a special offer for enterprises on the iPhone 12 lineup and introduce new options for enterprise 5G with Verizon.”

Additionally, the event will showcase how business customers can use the new iPhone 12 lineup and Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband to power innovative solutions for industries like manufacturing, field service and healthcare. Business customers using new iPhone 12 models on Verizon’s 5G network have the potential to unlock new experiences with apps that will take advantage of the unprecedented speed, massive capacity and ultra low lag time Verizon 5G can offer.

Prescott has a variety of roles at Apple, ranging from services such as Apple News to managing marketing for Apple applications and working with the company’s enterprise business.

Verizon was featured heavily during Apple’s iPhone 12 announcement event last month, so it’s unsurprising to see this partnership continue. Verizon emphasizes that the event will be focused on enterprise customers and users, so it’s unlikely that any consumer-facing news will be announced.

You can learn more in the full announcement from Verizon Business right here. Again, the event will take place Thursday, November 19, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT and registration is required.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone 12

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 includes 5G speed, an A14 Bionic chip, an edge-to-edge OLED display, and it comes in multiple color options starting at $699.
Verizon

Verizon

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.