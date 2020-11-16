Verizon and Apple to hold virtual enterprise event on Thursday focused on iPhone 12 and 5G

Verizon has announced that it will be holding a virtual enterprise-focused event alongside Apple on Thursday, November 19, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The event will include Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business, and Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Markets, Apps, and Services.

During the event, Apple and Verizon will “unveil a special offer for enterprises on the iPhone 12 lineup and introduce new options for enterprise 5G with Verizon.”

Additionally, the event will showcase how business customers can use the new iPhone 12 lineup and Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband to power innovative solutions for industries like manufacturing, field service and healthcare. Business customers using new iPhone 12 models on Verizon’s 5G network have the potential to unlock new experiences with apps that will take advantage of the unprecedented speed, massive capacity and ultra low lag time Verizon 5G can offer.

Prescott has a variety of roles at Apple, ranging from services such as Apple News to managing marketing for Apple applications and working with the company’s enterprise business.

Verizon was featured heavily during Apple’s iPhone 12 announcement event last month, so it’s unsurprising to see this partnership continue. Verizon emphasizes that the event will be focused on enterprise customers and users, so it’s unlikely that any consumer-facing news will be announced.

You can learn more in the full announcement from Verizon Business right here. Again, the event will take place Thursday, November 19, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT and registration is required.

